OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Colder weather means traditional family get togethers. However, health experts have seen an increase in reported respiratory viruses like RSV.
Respiratory viruses are more common this time of year which mean medical facilities like hospitals and urgent cares may see more patients.
Hospitals are already working at high capacity and it's grown more important to practice preventative measures. This makes sure there's space fore people desperately in need.
“Connecting is important during the holiday season but it can be challenging when we are concerned about our own health and that of those around us,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Washington State Secretary of Health. “A little prevention can go a long way in helping us enjoy our social circle and stay healthy at the same time.”
Tips for lowering your risk of getting infected or needing hospital care:
Although masks are no longer necessary, the DOH recommends you consider wearing a mask in crowded and poorly ventilated places. This can help reduce the risk of getting infected.
The WA Department of Health plans to update masking requirements by mid-November.
The DOH recommends everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19 to help lower the risk of transmission and serious infections. If you've already been vaccinated, be sure to schedule your booster shots. The flu and COVID-19 CAN be given together. At the moment, there are no approved vaccines to help protect against RSV.
If you or someone in your family is sick, remember to stay home and take care of yourself. Remember to call your healthcare provider or pediatrician for advice and make an appointment.
Remember to wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose, which are places viruses commonly enter the body.
If you're planning to head places, remember to take a COVID-19 test before getting together with friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.