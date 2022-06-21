Washington's Lottery to draw for $602M this week

WASHINGTON —
Washington’s Lottery Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached a combined $602 million as drawings grow closer. It expects the total will still grow, since drawings lately haven’t yielded “top tier winners.”
“Mega Millions is expected to increase from its current $290 million jackpot value if nobody matches all the winning numbers during tonight’s drawing,” said the press release. “Powerball, which grew by $16 million after last night’s drawing, has a jackpot now valued at $312 million for its next drawing on Wednesday.”
The Lotto, Washington’s only multi-million dollar jackpot draw game that is exclusive to the state, is at its highest value since August 11, 2021. Following a drawing on June 20 with no big winners, the value reached $5 million; in 2021, it reached $5.4 million.
You can buy tickets to all three games at retail locations across the state.
The Mega Millions drawing will be at 8 p.m. on June 21. You can buy tickets until 15 minutes before the drawing. Sales begin for the next drawing at 8:01 p.m.
The Powerball drawing will be at 7:59 p.m. on June 22, with the new Double Play add-on drawing at 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets until 6:45 p.m. on June 22, and sales for the next drawing start at 6:46 p.m.
The Lotto drawing will be at 8 p.m. on June 22. You can buy tickets until 15 minutes before the drawing. Sales begin for the next drawing at 8:01 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.