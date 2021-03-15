Washington's music legends performing virtually including Pearl Jam, Macklemore, and more

SEATTLE, WA – Keep Music Live is hosting a virtual livestream event celebrating Washington State's music celebrities with their new event "Band Together Washington".
Band Together Washington is free event, open to the public. Donations are encouraged and appreciated and will support Keep Music Live’s efforts to provide COVID-19 relief grants to small, independent music venues in Washington State.
Band Together Washington Event Details:
- Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT.
- Streaming live on Keep Music Live’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and on Keep Music Live’s website
- Event is free, donations to Keep Music Live are encouraged and appreciated.
- Register to attend at www.KeepMusicLiveWA.com/btwa
The event will be hosted by Sir Mix-A-Lot and Rachel Flotard and will feature concert rarities, discussions, and live performances with some of Washington State’s most celebrated faces and artists, including:
Ali Hedrick, Allen Stone, Brandi Carlile, Cedric Walker, Chris Ballew, Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band, Daniel Pak, Duff McKagan Eva Walker, Foo Fighters, Gifted Gab, Jeremy Enigk, Joel McHale, Karli Ingersoll, Kathleen Hanna, Macklemore, Manny Cawaling, Matt Cameron, Megan Jasper, Mike McCready, Nate Mendel, Neko Case, Pearl Jam, The Presidents of the United States of America, Rainn Wilson, Shannon Welles, The Black Tones, Tomo Nakayama, Tres Leches, Trey Many, Visqueen, Walking Papers and MORE.
“We are so thankful to see our community rally together to support the small, independently-owned music venues in Washington state. Many of the artists participating in Band Together Washington got their start in these small venues,” said Manny Cawaling, Board President for Keep Music Live. “Band Together Washington will be a celebration Washington’s live music culture and its future.”