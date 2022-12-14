OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State's pay transparency law is set to take effect on January 1.
Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill that requires employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or salary range and a general description of all benefits, in March.
"Pay transparency is important to eliminating gender-based pay discrepancies," said Celeste Monahan, Assistant Director of Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards.
Washington State Labor and Industries is providing a series of workshops to provide further information and training for employers ahead of the law taking effect.
