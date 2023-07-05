WASHINGTON STATE.- Animal shelters across the state are full of adoptable animals and Pasado's Safe Haven, a Washington shelter and sanctuary is hoping to spread the word.
"Our facilities are full, and we're not alone in this, said Cynthia Wang, Executive Director at Pasado's Safe Haven. "Shelters across the state are filling up, which will lead to dire outcomes for vulnerable animals."
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting a pet is encouraged to contact a shelter in their area.
Kittitas County:
Yakima County:
- Yakima Humane Society
- Southern Heart Animal Rescue
- Wags to Riches Animal Rescue
- Yakima Valley Pet Rescue
Benton and Franklin Counties:
- Benton County Canine Shelter
- Benton Franklin Humane Society
- Tri-City Animal Shelter
- POPP Tri-Cities
- Pit Bull Pen
Walla Walla County:
Pets in Oregon are also in need of foster homes or adoption.
Umatilla County:
