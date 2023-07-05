Pet adoption
BCEdit

WASHINGTON STATE.- Animal shelters across the state are full of adoptable animals and Pasado's Safe Haven, a Washington shelter and sanctuary is hoping to spread the word.

"Our facilities are full, and we're not alone in this, said Cynthia Wang, Executive Director at Pasado's Safe Haven. "Shelters across the state are filling up, which will lead to dire outcomes for vulnerable animals." 

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting a pet is encouraged to contact a shelter in their area.

Kittitas County:

Yakima County:

Benton and Franklin Counties:

Walla Walla County:

Pets in Oregon are also in need of foster homes or adoption.

Umatilla County: