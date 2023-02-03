RICHLAND, Wash. -

A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations.

The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep.

The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray Street.

On February 1st RPD got a lead on where Reep was holed up and attempted to take him into custody.

Reep got into his car and fled the location ramming two police vehicles that were unoccupied.

Due to the Washington Vehicular Pursuit law officers couldn't pursue Reep when he took off.

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant says "Vehicular pursuit statute was modified to significantly reduce officers' ability to pursue."

According to the Washington vehicular pursuit law: Unless there is probable cause to believe that a person in the vehicle has committed, or is committing a violent offense, police can't go after the offender.

"It could be any class A felony. So obviously if we had an individual that is wanted for homicide, that would qualify as a violent offense. Again they would have to have more than just a reasonable suspicion, they would have to have probable cause," said Sant.

The RPD had probable cause to arrest Reep for illegally having a gun, not for the January shooting.

Reep has five previous nonviolent felonies and cannot legally own a gun.

The Richland Police Department posted this on their Facebook: "As law enforcement officers, we are deeply saddened by the unintended consequences this legislation has had in our communities, and throughout the state. It is difficult to stand by and not act, knowing public safety will be put at risk by allowing the escape of an armed criminal."

More drivers are speeding away from police according to Washington State Patrol WASHINGTON - Across Washington, there has been a rise in people refusing to stop for Washington State Patrol Troopers and other law enforcement.

According to Casey Schilperoort of the Yakima County Sheriff's Office: "The current law kind of takes away deputies and officers' judgment on when to pursue them."

Schilperoort says this law really makes it hard for law enforcement.

"The legislature believes there are serious offenses and violent offenses. We think we should be able to pursue people that we believe have committed or know have committed serious offenses," said Schilperoort.

Sant echoes Schilperoort's feelings.

"It has taken away a lot of tools that law enforcement relies on to do the job of protecting the community," said Sant.

I reached out to Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office about the vehicular pursuit law and one of his staff members said they can't offer legal interpretations of laws outside of the Attorney General's opinions or client legal advice.

I also reached out to Governor Jay Inslee's office and asked for clarification on the law and one of his staff members emailed me back.

I was told in the email, the law the verbiage "has committed" means the officer has verifiable information that the person in the vehicle committed a qualifying offense. "is committing" means the officer personally witnessed the qualifying offense.