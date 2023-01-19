WASHINGTON-
In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).
WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).
The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.
According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families.
Eligibility:
Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number
Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days
At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022
Eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2022 tax return or would meet the requirements for EITC but are filing with an ITIN
Meet certain income requirements
Ways to File:
Online at https://workingfamiliescredit.wa.gov/
Local DOR field office:
Bellingham- 1904 Humboldt Street
Bothell- 19800 North Creek Parkway Suite 101
Kent- 20819 72nd Ave South Suite B
Richland- 1657 Fowler Street
Seattle- 2101 4th Ave Suite 1400
Spokane- 1330 N Washington Suite 5600
Tacoma-3325 S 23rd St Suite 300
Tumwater- 6500 Linderson Way SW
Vancouver- 8008 NE 4th Plain Blvd Suite 320
Wenatchee-630 N Chelan Ave Suite B3
Yakima- 3703 River Rd Suite 3
Mail paper applications to:
Washington State Department of Revenue
Attn: Working Families Tax Credit Division
PO Box 47468
Olympia, WA 98504
Free tax preparation help is available for those eligible who need help filing their taxes from various trained volunteers. You may also use www.wa211.org or call 2-1-1 to find a free resource near you to help with your taxes.
