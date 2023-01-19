Working families tax credit
Department of Revenue

WASHINGTON-

In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).

WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).

The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax  Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.

According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. 

Eligibility: 

  • Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number 

  • Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days 

  • At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022 

Tax credit

  • Eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2022 tax return or would meet the requirements for EITC but are filing with an ITIN 

  • Meet certain income requirements 

Ways to File: 

  • Bellingham- 1904 Humboldt Street 

  • Bothell- 19800 North Creek Parkway Suite 101 

  • Kent- 20819 72nd Ave South Suite B 

  • Richland- 1657 Fowler Street 

  • Seattle- 2101 4th Ave Suite 1400 

  • Spokane- 1330 N Washington Suite 5600 

  • Tacoma-3325 S 23rd St Suite 300 

  • Tumwater- 6500 Linderson Way SW 

  • Vancouver- 8008 NE 4th Plain Blvd Suite 320 

  • Wenatchee-630 N Chelan Ave Suite B3 

  • Yakima- 3703 River Rd Suite 3 

  • Mail paper applications to: 

  • Washington State Department of Revenue 

Attn: Working Families Tax Credit Division 

PO Box 47468 

Olympia, WA 98504 

Free tax preparation help is available for those eligible who need help filing their taxes from various trained volunteers. You may also use www.wa211.org or call 2-1-1 to find a free resource near you to help with your taxes. 

 

Tags