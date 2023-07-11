WASHINGTON- An annual report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs shows a trend of rising murder numbers, but dwindling law enforcement officers to respond to incidents.
The state recorded an 8.5% increase in overall crime, including violent crime up 8.9%. Murder numbers reached an all-time high at 394 incidents. That number is a 16.6% increase since 2021, 96% since 2019.
"As we have last year and again, we see this year, that's the challenge that we're confronting," said Steven D. Strachan, WASPC Executive Director. "How do we start to bend that curve the right way?"
With 7,865,768 residents in the state, the murder rate sits at 0.05 murders per capita (1,000 residents).
While the per capita murder rate follows the state's growth, law enforcement staffing is falling behind the trend.
10,666 commissioned officers work for agencies within the state, but the number is at its lowest since WASPC started keeping data in 1980. There is now 1.36 officers per 1,000 residents, nearly a full officer shy of the national average of 2.31.
In Kittitas County, Inspector Chris Whitsett of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office sees low staffing as a result of extra training recently required by the state.
"We want to have well trained officers," said Inspector Whitsett. "We desperately need to have more of them in order to be able to continue to provide personal response. What we don't want to do in Kittitas County, is get to the place where if your car gets broken into, you just have to report it online. If your house gets broken into you just file an online report. We do not want to do that. We want to provide service that we show up, you talk to a deputy, we take your report, we gather evidence if its available and we take action when we can. That takes deputies."
WASPC sees the issues in the same light, citing a lack of staff as a precursor to "less ability to provide justice for victims."
Inspector Whitsett tells me WASPC is working with lawmakers to secure funding that can be used to aid recruiting, training and retention of law enforcement officers to offset falling numbers.
