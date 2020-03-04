KENNEWICK, WA - Waste Management clears confusion on what materials are acceptable when it comes to recycling. New studies show people are not really sure what are recyclable items.

For Waste Management in Kennewick, plastics are split into two different categories. Category one plastics are the clear see through water bottles. Category two plastics deal with the bigger thicker plastics like tubs and jugs.

Communications manager at Waste Management, Gary Chittim said, those are the ones you get from your laundry detergent.

The cleaning supplies under your sink will usually fall under this category. Both categories are recyclable as long as they are rinsed out and clean.

Waste Management also accepts clean paper, including mail, envelopes, newspaper, magazines, catalogs and home books. However, shredded paper is not okay.

"We cannot do anything with that, so when that goes to our facility, what happens in the sorting process, that just gets blown all over the place. So that goes to the garbage," Chittim said.

Chittim said they also accept cans and cardboards. Cans must be empty and clean. They prefer that you flatten out and bundle up your cardboards. He also said cardboards have to stay dry.

"You know what's an interesting one thing that we offer there and we don't offer everywhere, we have free motor oil recycling as well. You just put that in a one gallon plastic container, like a water jug," Chittim said.

Chittim said you can recycle up to five gallons a week. You do not have to do any extra work, you just put that out next to your bins.

Waste Management offers pickup options. Click here to see if recycling services are available for your home or business.