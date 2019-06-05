PHOENIX, AZ - A 75-year-old hiker rescued from a mountain in Arizona wound up on the ride of her life when the basket she was hoisted in started spinning out of control.

Officials say the woman had to be rescued Tuesday morning after taking a fall on Piestewa Peak in Phoenix and Injuring her face.

But the rescue took a scary turn when the basket began spinning faster and faster.

Phoenix Fire Officials say they used an extra line and preventative measures to prevent the spinning, but this time it didn't work.

Officials say it's rare to see the basket spin, but they train for situations just like this one.

"As soon as we landed with her in the base landing zone and got her to the definitive treatment to the crews that were waiting," Bobby Dubnow from the Phoenix Fire Department said. "They absolutely did address the fact that she did spin, she had a little bit of dizziness and some nausea that they were able to give some medications for, and reports from the hospital are that she was stable and suffered no affects from the spin."

The woman complained of dizziness and nausea, but luckily, was not seriously injured.

"Sometimes if we're in a canyon, or a strong windy day, it will just spin on us, it doesn't happen very often, and when it does we're trained to take care of it," Pilot Paul Apolinar said.

Officials say of the 210 hoist rescues they've conducted in the last six years, the spinning issue has only happened twice.