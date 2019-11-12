BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County commissioners' weekly meeting in Prosser brought up the jail transition, which led to a heated discussion.

Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and Commissioner Jerome Delvin spoke via video conference for the first time since commissioners took over the jail.

"I am an elected Sheriff. I understand what my relationship to public safety is," said Sherry Hatcher. "I wish that the commissioners office would also recognize that as well."

Right now, Benton County Commissioners say that badges and patches are being designed for the corrections officers.

Commissioners said they did not know if the outstanding contract with Lourdes has been taken care of yet.

"I don't have an issue taking over the jail. We can take over the jail, we did it," said Commissioner Shon Small. "But I really wish there was a little bit more of a transition."

During the public comment period a Richland resident spoke out saying, "It puts the people working in the jail at a disadvantage. They have a lot of uncertainty in their life right now and it also puts the inmates' well-being in a bad situation. Having said that I just hope whatever actions have taken place, that you might step back and reconsider what you've done."