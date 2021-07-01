WATCH: Garbage truck dumps a 'ball of fire' in Pasco cul-de-sac

PASCO, WA - A viewer sent in these videos of a Basin Disposal garbage truck dumping their trash that caught on fire in a cul-de-sac at Latimer Court in Pasco.

We spoke to Basin Disposal who says they are thankful for the quick work of the Pasco Fire Department and this is a good reminder to be cautious of what you are throwing away. Please to no throw away anything that can catch on fire such as hot coals, batteries, and chemicals. They also said the driver followed their protocol in finding a safe place to dump the trash if it catches on fire where it can be contained and where a fire department has access to put the flames out. 

The series of videos capture the pile of trash on fire and the Pasco Fire Department putting the flames out.

Take a look!

