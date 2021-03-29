TRI-CITIES, WA - On Sunday strong winds were seen and felt throughout Eastern Washington and Oregon. As wind gusts peaked as high as 85 miles per hour in Umatilla County, and hit hard at over 50 miles per hour across Eastern Washington many of you got stuck driving in dust storms with zero visibility.
In Richland the Washington State Patrol responded to a seven car crash pileup on I-182 - near Queensgate Blvd, luckily no one was majorly hurt.
Across the way, enroute to Pasco, Daniel Garcia’s passenger was able to capture some of the tumbleweeds and dust during his commute on route 243.
Garcia says what started off as pretty calm soon turned into a wild ride.
"It was clean on the way there, and then we see a big sand storm... we couldn’t see the road... a bunch of tumbleweeds starting hitting our car, our windows. My six year old was scared. At a moment you could not see anything, complete zero visibility, and that was for at least a good two minutes, that's when I had to pull over."
"I was grabbing my steering wheel... hope to god I’ve driving in a straight line, because if I am not we’re gonna go through the side of the road, and we’re just gonna stay there, (laughs) mother nature’s pretty crazy," Garcia told NBC Right Now.
Meanwhile out in Sunnyside Fernando Farias, who has lived there his whole life says although he has seen strong winds in the past a flying trampoline in his neighbor's yard took him by surprise.
"I was kinda sitting up watching TV, and then I heard a big sound- kinda like a thump in a way.. and it was rattling. I look over and I was with my friend at the time, and we both saw it at the same time, we just see the trampoline smacking against the house," Farias said.
Farias also says a small cat shed in his backyard started to fly away, but he was able to recover it.
However, trees across the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas were not as lucky- lots of you sent us photos of damaged trees that hit the ground due to the high winds. But aside from that no large structural, or building damages have reported.