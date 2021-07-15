KENNEWICK, WA - NBC Right Now is your Hometown Election Headquarters, August 3rd is our local primary election. Ahead of that we're reaching out to candidates so you can hear from them.
Veronica Barriga spoke with Dr. Gary Bullert, Micah Valentine, Scott E. Rodgers and David Nielsen- all running to lead the Kennewick School District as Director 1.
Tonight we ask them about community hot topics like face masks and critical race theory.
The contenders also had a minute to explain why you should vote for them and why they would make the best choice- here's what they had to say: