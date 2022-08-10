I-5 - An Oregon State Trooper used his reflexes to catch a dog that jumped out of a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday, August 6. Trooper Silver had stopped the car for speeding.
There were two dogs inside the vehicle, the smaller of which greeted Silver with some doggy kisses. And just when his attention was snatched, the second dog jumped out of the car through the window.
Trooper Silver was quick to catch the dog mid-jump, then put it back in the car. The driver and the dogs then got off with a warning as Silver laughed at the whole ordeal.
