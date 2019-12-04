KENNEWICK, WA - Santa is coming to Kennewick for the Numerica Hometown Holiday on Saturday, December 7th in Downtown Kennewick from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An old-fashioned parade welcoming Santa and featuring holiday-themed floats, police and fire vehicles, and entertaining characters starts at 10:30 a.m. Get there early and grab a free cup of hot chocolate for the entire family at the Numerica Credit Union hot chocolate bar in Claus Plaza.

After the parade, snap a selfie with Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas.

Road closures/detours start at 7 a.m., and vehicles should be removed from the parade route by that time (parked outside of the green areas indicated on the parade route/road closure map). By noon, Kennewick Ave. will reopen to traffic. Afternoon activities will take place in the “Flag Plaza” (aka “Claus Plaza”) parking lot at Kennewick Ave./Benton St. until 1 p.m.

Visit Go2Kennewick.com/Holidays for additional information.