KENNEWICK, WA-
Brittini Van Heel, Owner of Real Deals, spearheaded a movement that started with the goal of collecting 100 cases of water. Now, that goal is 1,000.
"After today's pickups, we're at 900 cases. That is huge," said Van Heel
She connected with small businesses to get water donations. To name a few--Just Joels, Ultimate Exposure Tanning, Spare Time Lanes, New 2 Kids, Porters Barbecue, Tumbleweeds, Coffee Crush, and Southern Belles Espresso.
"I have met more people in the small business community just in this last year than I have in business for four years," said Van Heel.
Robert Watson heard about the water drive after Just Joels started spreading the word about it. Though Spare Time Lanes is closed right now, he'd never miss an opportunity to give back. Paradise bottled water matched his purchase of one pallet to achieve 144 cases of bottled water.
"I was a poor kid growing up and I understand what it's like to not have. Throughout my life, I've had ups and downs and right now I've got a pretty good up. We may be closed but I can give back and I can give things that weren't afforded to me as a kid," said Watson.
Tumbleweeds also joined the party---and 237 cases of water later--Owner Keith Moon is excited they got the chance to do something good.
"The moments to participate and get involved are current, active, and present. If you do nothing about it, that's okay. But that moment will pass and you'll have to wait for the next opportunity so I just try to not miss the moment and the opportunity to help when we can," said Moon.
Different small businesses are focused on the same big picture--To care for others when it matters most.
"If we can't support the community when they need us how can we ask the community to support us when we need them?" said Watson.