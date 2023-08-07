PASCO, Wash.- A bottled water drive will help the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission (TCUGM) serve vulnerable community members throughout the summer.
Kadlec and Hapo are teaming up to host the water drive and support the TCUGM. Those interested in helping can scan the QR code above and donate $5 for the purchase of one case of bottled water.
The bottled water drive will kick-off at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 7 at the Mission located at 221 S. 4th Ave. in Pasco.
