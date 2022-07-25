Tri-Cities, Wash. -
Water follies looked a little different the past two years. Last year's event was abbreviated and in 2020 hydroplanes weren't racing on the river, but airplanes still put on a show.
Outgoing event director Kathy Powell said finding the staff and resources to put on the event at the caliber its been in the past has proved difficult.
"Trying to resurrect everything from 2019 and put it all back together has really been a challenge but I think we're ready for it and we should be back to the good old days of boat racing and air show," Powell said.
With a 57 year tradition back on its feet, it's back to bringing people into the Tri-Cities.
Visit Tri-Cities estimates about 10,000 people will visit the area to see more than just the boats.
Those 10,000 people are expected to bring in an estimated $2.8 million dollars to the tri-cities. With those visitors spending money on everything from hotels to gas and shopping around town.
