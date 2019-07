KENNEWICK, WA - If you're wanting to watch the Water Follies on Sunday, July 28, here's how you do it!

The easiest way to watch is if you're able to tune into SWX between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or NBC Right Now between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

However, if you're not in the viewing area and don't get these channels, there's another way.

Follow the instructions displayed in this article's picture. You can stream the races by downloading the "Watch SWX" app on iOS or Google Play.