Water Follies racer, Rochelle Hill, making a difference

Rochelle Hill was just little kid when her father purchased a boat. A hydroplane to be specific.
Fast forward a couple years, she's racing motorcycles. Following the adrenaline rush wherever it takes her.
After 14 years of racing, left her helmet behind – retiring as a motorcycle racing champion. But that didn't last very long.
Rochelle and her spouse were at a lake in Eastern Washington when they came across hydroplanes racing. Instantly, she want to be behind the steering wheel once again.
She says, once she told her parents, they were more excited than she was. Her father having been a racer, was ready to Rochelle race once again.
Unlike other teams, Rochelle tells me hers isn't unlimited or sponsored, therefore she must pay for everything leading into the race.
She also uses equipment out of the ordinary for hydroplane racers. This year, she purchased a car motor from the junkyard for about $1,000. The average motor for a hydroplane is about $15,000.
She tells me part of the reason she uses car motors is so younger generations understand what it mean to be a hydroplane racer.
Most people don't understand those motors. Using something that can easily be found in a junkyard or even under the hood of your car, makes it easier for people to grow interested in.
"We're running a motor that's a low budget motor and we're trying to race it and how we finish is how we finish," says Rochelle, "we need to bring the cost of racing down and we need to get people back into the sport before it goes away."
Since the costs of parts and racing has gone up, fewer people are getting involved in hydroplane racing.
Rochelle says being part of a team with no sponsors has been telling about the community in the Tri-Cities.
She tells me, "I grew up around other kids that were orphaned in the pits while their parents were racing and this is how you get to understand the community or the family of racing."
Her pit crew for the 2022 Water Follies is mainly volunteers. Her spouse as spotter, kid is in the pit.
