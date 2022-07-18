TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Event organizers for the Tri-Cities Water Follies are calling for more volunteers. This is the 56th year where unlimited hydroplanes will be raced on the Columbia River.
The three-day event offers three classifications of boat races and an air show.
Organizers specifically want people with medical backgrounds to staff the First Aid tent by the pits. Event Director Mark Williams says this is a great spot, as it is in the shade most of the day.
"You'll see a lot of people coming and going," said Williams. "But we're really not looking for anybody with tons of experience because we deal with a lot of sunburns, trips and falls."
Williams said volunteers can be for any length of time and do not have to volunteer all three days. Even if you only have an hour free, you can volunteer.
You can volunteer online or by emailing info@waterfollies.com.
