WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Bennington Lake will begin to be refilled with water from Mill Creek next week to prepare for summer recreation.
The current snowpack has been determined to be sufficient to refill the lake and flood risk is low enough to begin the process. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the refill can take over a week to reach recreation levels depending on flow conditions.
The Mill Creek Project is working with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to plan a fish restock in Bennington Lake before Memorial Day.
