PATERSON, WA - A local man abducted and held for ransom in the 90's believes he survived because his life had a greater purpose.

Pat Tucker found that purpose years later after teaming up with his daughter, Jaime Ssenkubuge, to create Water from Wine; a non-profit that helps pay for clean water projects around the world.

Water from Wine grows grapes, partners with wineries to make wine, and gives away 100% of the revenue from each bottle of Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon and Rosé to other non-profits working to provide clean water to communities in countries like Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Honduras, Kenya, and more.

"The impact of clean water just changes a community and changes a life because then you're able to go to school you're able to get an education, plus you're healthy," says Jamie Ssenkubuge, Executive Director of Water from Wine.

When it's time to harvest, over 100 volunteers will head to the vineyard on Sandpiper Farms in Paterson to pick the grapes that will eventually be turned into wine.

Two years since they started selling wine, the organization has been able to give away more than $300,000. Their goal is to be able to give this amount away every single year.

When the non-profit first started in 2017, they only had one wine but now they offer 8 and expect to release another later this Fall.

They offer a delivery service within the Tri-Cities for anyone interested in buying a wine.

For more information about the non-profit's mission, head to: https://www.waterfromwine.org/