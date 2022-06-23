MORROW COUNTY, Ore. -

Water wells in Morrow County are still testing positive for high nitrate levels.

Morrow County Department of Health says you should test your well for nitrate levels and other pollutants regularly if you rely on the well for drinking water.

This recommendation is for domestic or private wells.

If you rely on public water systems for drinking water, the city or water district should be testing the water supply and you shouldn't have to.

The Oregon Health Authority does the testing on public water.

Morrow County Emergency Management says city water is safe and does not have high nitrate levels.

MCEM says what is not safe right now is domestic or private wells.

Morrow County is working with the Oregon Department of Human Services to provide clean water for drinking and cooking to residents with high nitrate levels in their wells.

Morrow County Emergency Manager Paul Gray says, "If your household relies on a domestic well for drinking water, and that well has tested high for nitrates, you are eligible to receive free water during this emergency. If you haven't tested your wells but live in the area with problem wells, you are encouraged to seek safe water while you secure testing."

There are temporary water distribution stations in both Boardman and Irrigon.

The Public Health Department is providing bottled water in Boardman, while the County Government Building is providing bottled water in Irrigon.

Both places are giving away bottled water on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Each location asks you to bring in the test kits from your well. If you don't have the results, you'll have to provide your phone number, address and the number of people living in your household.

The bottled water is available for drinking and cooking only and is limited to two gallons per person a day for each day.

One viewer called our station to share this tip: Use bottled water for brushing your teeth as well as cooking and cleaning.