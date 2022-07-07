Water leak in Pasco impacts Sunny Meadows irrigation

PASCO, Wash. - Public Works in Pasco shut down irrigation in the Sunny Meadows subdivision for repairs on July 5. Mariner Lane east to Road 60 and Wrigley Drive south to Camden Drive were affected.
Water was expected to be restored July 6, but intermittent service continued.
The city updated on July 7 that homes south of Wrigley and on the north side of Camden between Mariner Lane and Road 60 have not had service fully restored. It cited a leak that crews are still trying to find.
Updates from the city are expected July 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.