YAKIMA, Wash.-
Water line work will restrict traffic on S. 1st Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, November, 29, through Friday, December, 2.
According to a City of Yakima press release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions and drivers should expect delays in the area.
The City of Yakima also says that city water customers can expect outages in service during work hours.
The scheduled water line repairs may also cause delays in scheduled trash collection. For more information on any trash-pickup delays residents are asked to contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005.
