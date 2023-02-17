YAKIMA, Wash.-
Continued water line work will cause traffic restrictions and road closures next week on N. 6th Ave and S. 1st St.
6th Ave between Fruitvale Blvd and Willow St will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24.
According to a City of Yakima press release this closure is in a heavy traffic area so drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained as best as possible.
Traffic on S. 1st St between Pacific Ave and Arlington St will also be restricted to one lane in each direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.