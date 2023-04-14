YAKIMA, Wash.- Traffic on North 16th Avenue between McKinley Avenue and Garfield Avenue will be restricted on April 17 and 18 for water line work.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the area during project work hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. according to a City of Yakima press release.
Due to the high amount of traffic on 16th Avenue drivers should expect delays and the city is advising drivers to find alternate routes if possible.
