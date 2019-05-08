Water Line Work to Restrict Traffic on Washington Avenue

YAKIMA, WA - Water line work will result in traffic restrictions on Washington Avenue between 24th Avenue and 16th Avenue from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8th,through Friday, May 10th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm each day.

Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the project area. Due to heavy traffic volumes on Washington Avenue, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour.

Access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary.

The repairs may cause interruptions in scheduled refuse collection. Contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 575-6005 for more information.

As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.

For more information about the project, contact Water Distribution Supervisor Emilio Lopez at 575-6196 or visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/.