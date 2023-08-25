YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the City of Yakima, A water main break has occurred.
The water break is on Yakima Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street.
The westbound lane is covered by water according to the City of Yakima.
Crews are currently working to fix the breakage.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
