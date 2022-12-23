RICHLAND, Wash. — All patients at the Chaplaincy Health Care Hospice House were transported to a facility in Kennewick after part of the ceiling collapsed and a water main break, according to a press release from Chaplaincy.
The incident occurred on December 23. No one was hurt, according to Chaplaincy. All patients were taken to Kennewick Life Center to receive continued care from Chaplaincy. The health care agency said the situation is ongoing.
