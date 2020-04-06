YAKIMA,WA- The Bureau of Reclamation’s April 2020 Total Water Supply Available forecast for the Yakima basin is favorable for most water supplies through the spring, but less favorable for the summer.
Local irrigation officials stated it is not an ideal situation right now.
“March precipitation, at 42% of normal, fell far short of expectations. Snowpack, as percent of average, has declined about 5% since March 1. The five reservoirs are just over 62% full and filled about as expected in March,” said Chuck Garner, Yakima Project River Operations supervisor. “The Yakima basin reservoir storage is currently 102% of average, and the snowpack is 95% of average.”
Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima Project storage reservoirs, along with the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations. Water shortages in the basin are shared equally by the junior water rights, which represent over half of the water rights in the basin.
Specific water-delivery levels, such as water rights allocations and streamflow targets, will be set normally in June, when the Yakima system requires reservoir storage releases to meet irrigation diversions and river flows. Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast and water allocation monthly—at least through July—using the latest data each month to reflect any changing conditions as they develop.
The April forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of April 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining stream flows, prorations and the extent to which the reservoirs fill.
“We still have several key months ahead of us that can have a big influence on the ultimate water supply this summer,” says Garner.
For more information, visit Reclamation’s website at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/yakima.