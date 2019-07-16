RICHLAND, WA - Pasco Fire did a familiarization for the first time of the Water2Wine Cruise yacht today at Columbia Point Marina.

They took a tour of the yacht, learned Water2Wine's emergency protocols, tested the best way to tie their emergency boat to the yacht and get on board along with rescue situations in the case of man overboard.

"Anythings possible on the water," says Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire Department.

Fire crews check out the engine and controls of the yacht too.

"If we should happen to respond to an emergency on the water, it gives us the ability to know what's happening on the boat and what to be expected," Shearer said.

The rescue boat is a lot smaller and sits low to the water because it's designed to be able to scoop up people in the water. Pasco Fire and Water2Wine made sure they knew how the different sizes of boats can work together in an emergency.

Shearer said, "Anytime we can get training with our community partners so that we are working together to mitigate emergencies, that's always the best!"

Pasco Fire's water rescue team will be out at the Pasco marina doing their quarterly training Wednesday and Thursday.