Columbia Gardens
Port of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Visitors to Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village can now follow new signage to their favorite wine, food and art sites at the village.

Wayfinding sign

According to a Port of Kennewick press release the new signs were designed by Meier Architecture and Engineering to complement existing signs throughout Kennewick.

Sign

In addition to the wayfinding signs a large monument-style sign was also installed along Columbia Drive by Poland and Sons contractors according to today's press release.

New signage

Three of the wayfinding signs are within Columbia Gardens and two are located along the pathway near Duffy's Pond. The signs have arrows pointing toward different food, wine and other destinations within the wine village.