PASCO, Wash. - As temperatures continue to rise so are your electric bills.
Here's a few tips from Franklin PUD that will help you stay cool and save some money on the hottest days.
- Avoid using your dryer, oven, or dishwasher on the hottest days
- Use ceiling or oscillating fans to make room feel cooler
- Close any blinds and window coverings to reduce heat from radiating inside
- Turn off lights, tv and appliances when you're not using them
An important tip from Stacey Azure, the Communications Specialist at Franklin PUD, says you should always have a plan in case of a power outage.
"Extreme weather can increase the chance of a power outage and we want you to be ready, so have a plan in place in case power goes out and you need a cool place to stay so contact some friends or family member that live in a different area of town and also check on your extended family and neighbors to ensure everyone is staying cool and to ensure their safety."
She also recommends switching out any regular lightbulbs and using LED ones instead. They will save you energy and won't radiate as much heat.
Here's additional tips from the Richland Parks and Recreation's Facebook page.
You should also keep the temperature indoors at around 78 degrees, depending on how comfortable you are with it, and place it at a higher temperature when you leave your home to help you save energy and a few bucks on your electric bills.
