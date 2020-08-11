Ways you can keep your air conditioning working to beat the heat

KENNEWICK, WA- With the summer months featuring many days of 90+ degree heat and some days in the triple digits, it is important to ensure your air conditioning unit is working properly.

A/C repair specialists say the best thing you can do is to clean your filter on a regular basis and keep your outdoor A/C unit free of debris. They say this will help keep your unit running efficiently and can prevent costly damage.

"Really it is about doing simple things keeping your filter clean and keeping your outdoor air conditioner free of debris and those are the two big ones," said Jeff Wamboldt, the owner of Jacobs and Rhodes Heating and Air Conditioning. "The indoor units have to breathe and the outdoor unit has to breathe to get the air through it, otherwise the penalty is a failed compressor and that’s expensive."

Wamboldt says it is best to change your filter early then you need to because then you can get the best out of your unit. He has seen leaky coils, failed motors and broken capacitors due to filters not being changed on a regular basis and people not maintaining a maintenance plan. According to him, the best thing to do is to understand what type of filter you are using and how long that filter's life cycle is.

"Everybody is kind of in a similar situation so a 1 inch filter every month, then you got 2 inch filters that might be able to take you two or three months," said Wamboldt. "Then you got the 5 inch thick cartridge filters, space gard pleated filters and many other different types that may go six months to a year."

With COVID-19 still around, A/C repair specialists are taking extra precautions. They are doing most assessments online and over the phone. They are wearing masks, gloves and booties when they go in people's homes. While they are repairing, they try and socially distance from the homeowners as much as possible. Before they get started working for the day, they monitor their temperature

"We are blessed to be able to stay working because we are classified as an essential service so we are just forging on day by day," said Wamboldt. "I'm not going to lie there is a lot of anxiety because we know the dangers of being in a lot of people’s homes day in and day out."

Wamboldt and his crew have been working hard to ensure Tri-City residents stay cool. He believes the best way people can beat the heat is if they maintain their A/C unit as much as possible and know its limitations.

"Everybody wants to push the envelope and get more and more life out of them but it gets to a certain point when they get old and tired and don’t deliver the proper heating and cooling," said Wamboldt.