OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved the budget and land transaction requests of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) for the 2023 legislative session.
The WDFW is now authorized to move forward with several land transactions across the state. Through these land acquisitions, the WDFW hopes to enhance conservation efforts and improve recreational access.
Among the properties the WDFW plans to acquire are 60 acres in the Quincy Lake Wildlife area in Grant County, two properties totaling 221 acres in the Methow Wildlife area in Okanogan County, and a 1,070 acre property with a 17 acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission also approved the WDFW's operating and capital budget requests for 2023-2025.
WDFW's new budget includes:
$47 million to restore Washington's biodiversity, protect habitat, recover species, and increase conservation education.
$102 million to improve fish hatcheries.
$7.3 million for climate-related packages.
For more information on the WDFW or their 2023 budget, please visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/
More information on the WDFW's land acquisition plans can be found on the property summary sheet.
