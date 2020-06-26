OLYMPIA, WA - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be closing their offices one day a week.
WDFW is responsible for preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems while providing sustainable fishing, hunting, and other recreation opportunities.
Friday, June 26, WDFW released its statement announcing that non-essential WDFW services, including customer service, will be closed statewide Monday, June 29, as well as July 10, 17, and 24. WDFW is expecting additional furlough days this fall.
This statement follows Gov. Jay Inslee's requirement that nearly all state employees take eight hours of unpaid leave per week beginning the week of June 28 because of Washington State's multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall over the next several years as a result of closures from COVID-19.
“We’re working hard to be adaptable, and we appreciate the support of the public and our partners, who we recognize are also facing reduced services and altered project timelines as a result of these furloughs,” said DFW Director Kelly Susewind.
WDFW states enforcement officers will remain on duty to ensure that essential services – such as port sampling and hatchery functions – continue during the furlough days.