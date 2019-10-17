OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has established rules for fluorescent hunter pink.

During the 2019 legislative session, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 5148 that allows hunters to wear fluorescent hunter pink. The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted rules to implement the legislation, which allows hunters to wear fluorescent hunter pink, fluorescent hunter orange, or both. Several other states have passed laws allowing hunters to wear pink clothing for safety.

“Hunters must follow the same requirements as hunter orange if they wear hunter pink,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager. “If you hunt during a season that requires visible clothing, you’re required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches above the waist that is visible from all sides.”

A hat, by itself, does not meet the requirement. Hunters may wear fluorescent hunter orange and fluorescent hunter pink on different garments or the same garment. As with hunter orange, a camouflage hunter pink pattern is legal as long as it is fluorescent. Hunters can find more information on hunter pink at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/ethics-safety/hunter-orange.

"This legislation follows that of numerous other states across the country and simply gives Washington hunters an additional color option to be seen while out in the field,” said Jen Syrowitz, Washington Outdoor Women Director. “And, if one grandfather in pink inspires his granddaughter to explore the outdoors, that is a great supplementary outcome!"

Since WDFW began requiring hunters to wear hunter orange, as well as pass a hunter education class, hunting incidents have declined significantly in Washington.

“We’re excited to add this new option for our hunters,” added Whipple. “Many hunters, regardless of gender or age, are looking forward to wearing fluorescent hunter pink.”

Those who wish to learn more about hunter safety can visit our hunting education and requirements page at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements.

