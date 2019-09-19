OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) canceled the Woodland Bottoms pheasant hunt season until further notice on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

“We recently became aware that the Port of Woodland acquired a portion of the Woodland Bottoms pheasant release site,” said Kessina Lee, WDFW southwest region director. “Because the Port does not allow any hunting on their property, we must cancel the Woodland Bottoms unit hunt until further notice, and no birds will be released at the site.”

Hunters have opportunities to hunt pheasants in other areas of the southwest region including Lincoln Creek (Lewis County), Kosmos (Lewis County), and Shillapoo Wildlife Area on the South and Vancouver lake units (Clark County). Hunters can find more information about these sites at wdfw.wa.gov/publications/02100.

“We know that this is a difficult situation for our pheasant hunters,” said Lee. “The department is looking at options to continue to provide pheasant hunting opportunities in our region.”

More information on other hunting regulations is in WDFW’s Big Game Hunting pamphlet or Migratory Waterfowl and Upland Game pamphlet at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.