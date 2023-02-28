WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) crews will be conducting aerial elk surveys by helicopter in the coming weeks in the northern Blue Mountains.
The survey is done annually to monitor herd size, age and sex. Surveys are scheduled to take place the week of March 8, weather dependent, in the area between Walla Walla and Asotin according to the WDFW.
According to WDFW the herd population has dropped in recent years due to factors including cougar predation, harsh winters, and summer drought.
