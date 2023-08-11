OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is working to develop a strategy prioritizing barriers for removal across the state that currently block salmon and steelhead from swimming upstream.

According to the WDFW the strategy that is developed will help guide funding recommendations for the state’s Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board, as well as other state fish passage barrier correction programs.

“This strategy will help provide a pathway for identifying a clear vison for correcting barriers to migrating fish across Washington state,” Jane Atha, Ph.D., WDFW fish passage strategist. “We’re excited to kick this work off and look forward to championing this strategy for fish, wildlife, and people.”

The statewide strategy is being undertaken at the direction of the 2020 state legislature and will focus progress across Washington’s culvert correction programs to maximize salmon and orca recovery efforts according to the WDFW.

A science panel is guiding the strategy development and the WDFW is also coordinating with tribal governments, salmon recovery regions, and key stakeholders in the development of the strategy.

The strategy will be available for public review and comment as more information becomes available according to the WDFW.