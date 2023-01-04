OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) researchers are preparing to use drones to collect data on pygmy rabbits in the Columbia Basin.
According to the WDFW drones will be flown over known pygmy rabbit locations on state and federal lands in Grant and Douglas Counties starting in January.
The drones will collect images to assess the potential gathering of species data in a safer and more efficient way than walking through pygmy habitat.
The drone flights are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from early January through March.
"The purpose of these flights is to test drone and sensor capabilities and effectiveness for tracking pygmy rabbit distribution and numbers in snowy conditions," said Taylor Cotten, WDFW Conservation Assessment Section Manager.
