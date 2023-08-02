OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public help to keep the northern spotted owl on the state endangered species list.
WDFW is requesting public comment on a Periodic Status Review Draft about the spotted owl.
“Despite management and conservation actions that have reduced the rate of northern spotted owl habitat loss," said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment section manager. “Since the species’ state listing, the likelihood of northern spotted owls becoming extinct in Washington has only increased.”
The draft periodic status review is open for public comment until October 29, 2023. Comments can be submitted online or by mail.
