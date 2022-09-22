SPOKANE, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is planning prescribed fires, dependent on conditions, on eastern Washington wildlife areas. The fires are scheduled to start in October.
According to a WDFW press release prescribed fires are a forest management practice used on public lands to reduce the risk of future wildfires by removing dead vegetation.
Prescribed fires are conducted when conditions allow, such as fall when temperatures are cooler and there is more precipitation.
The WDFW is planning to treat more than 700 acres in eastern Washington during its fall burn season. The burn areas are:
500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area south of Wenatchee.
200 acres in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Yakima County west of Naches.
Prescribed fires are monitored continuously and crews work to minimize smoke.
"In the long-term, the work will preserve ecosystems and continue to provide access to public lands," said Matt Eberlein, WDFW Prescribed Fire Manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.