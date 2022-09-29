WDFW resumes salmon fishing for Columbia River below Bonneville Dam

Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, September 28 that recreational salmon fishing will resume starting on October 1.
The lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam will open additional areas for recreational salmon fishing according to WDFW fishery managers.
WDFW says the lower river was closed to recreational fishing in early September to protect lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook Salmon, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
According to WDFW they determined that fishing could resume throughout the lower river because a vast majority of the lower river “tule” Chinook have moved out of the mainstem Columbia River into the tributaries.
“Based on historic run timing and catch information, we’re able to reopen fishing across the lower river without exceeding our allowed impacts for ESA-listed fish,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fisheries manager with WDFW. “We continue to see coho and upriver Chinook moving upstream, so there should be some late-season mainstem opportunity for any anglers who want to brave the fall weather.”
Salmon fishing will open on the mainstem from Buoy 10 near the mouth of the Columbia to the Tongue Point and Rocky Point line with a daily adult bag limit of three salmon. And from the Rocky Point and Tongue Point line to Bonneville Dam, the daily adult bag limit is two fish, only one of which can be a Chinook WDFW says.
They also say anglers must release all steelhead and salmon other than Chinook or hatchery coho.
Anglers are encouraged by WDFW to check the 2022-23 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet to see permanent regulations for the section of river where they hope to fish, as well as WDFW’s emergency rules webpage for updates to fisheries on the Columbia River mainstem and adjacent tributaries.
