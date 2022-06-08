SNAKE RIVER, Wash. - The Department of Fish and Wildlife decided to open Little Goose Dam on June 10 for anglers to fish for Chinook Salmon after seeing an increase in their population. However, fishermen must follow the rules put in place for the area.
According to Jeremy Trump, the biologist for district 3 for the WDFW, they had predicted about 122,900 Chinook Salmon in the spring run. Their most recent count at the mouth of the Columbia River showed there's a run of 186,600 Chinook Salmon.
He believes the increase in population is because of improving ocean conditions.
"Some of those increases that we've seen this year is because we have better survival through the ocean for what we've seen for the last four or five years," Trump said.
Since they have some extra fish for harvest, they plan to open Little Goose Dam for one day only. People fishing for the day are expected to follow a number of rules. These include only keeping four Chinook - two of them can be adults that must be 24 inches or bigger - Jacks or young Chinook can't be smaller than 12 inches.
Anglers are also required to use barbless hooks and fin-clipped Chinook or Steelhead must have a healed scar where the missing fin is.
Fisherman Paul Johnson said he agrees with the size requirements of Chinook Salmon this season.
"Some of the babies you need to let them go back you know so they can get bigger so next year when you come you have abundant more," Johnson said.
However, he added it's frustrating that rules change from place to place.
"I feel that all the rules down here when you're fishing for the same fish all should be the same," Johnson said.
Trump said the rules change from place to place or even in different sections of the same river because of the number of fish in the area.
"In the Snake River, we generally have a small allocation for spring Chinook, so we have small areas of the river open you know to a couple small zones," Trump said.
Johnson said he's not sure if he'll go fishing for Chinook this season because the rules are constantly changing and there's so many people trying to catch them. This makes it harder to catch fish of the allowed size.
"They're lined up like a swap meet," Johnson said. "If a fish gets through that line, he's lucky."
WDFW started counting the summer run of Chinook on June 1.
To find current fishing rules and sign up for updates you can click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.