OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently taking public comment on an environmental analysis of an updated plan to manage smelt in the Columbia River basin.
"The updated plan is meant to help us continue to put conservation first while still offering flexibility for strategic harvests when the population can support it," said Laura Heironimus, Columbia River Smelt Lead, WDFW.
Public comments can be submitted through WDFW's website through February 22 at 5 p.m.
Smelt are a fall forage fish that are found in rivers from California to Alaska according to the WDFW. They were listed as a threatened under the Endangered Species act in 2010.
The WDFW says that changes in population and federal regulations since 2010 have led to the need for a new management plan.
The WDFW's new plan will identify current management strategies and make recommendations for monitoring and evaluation of the population, as well as updated harvest criteria.
"Overall this updated plan is not a drastic departure from current management strategies," said Heironimus.
