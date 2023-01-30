OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island.
Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed options to restore the Yakima River delta and a tentatively selected plan to move forward. The report is available for public review through March 10.
“We look forward to hearing from the local community as we move forward with the study," said Kat Herzog, Corps Planner and Project Manager.
Bateman Island has a human-made causeway on the south side of the island that completely blocks water flows. This leads to very warm water temperatures west of the island.
According to a WDFW press release the warm water provides ideal conditions for non-native fish to prey on out-migrating young salmon in the spring and makes it difficult for adult salmon to swim upstream in the summer.
Members of the public can submit feedback via the Corps website, by email, or at upcoming open houses, scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1943 Columbia Park Trail at the Reach Museum in Richland.
The open house will include listening sessions with opportunities for attendees to share their feedback. More information is available on the Corps website.
“At the core of the project are our commitments to improve the ecosystem of the delta and to engage the public,” said Mike Livingston, WDFW South Central Region Director.
